Most in the Chicago law scene know the name David J. Pritchard — but perhaps not as a meditative author. Now retired from law, Pritchard has written a book about consciousness, drawing on experiences including decades of medical casework.Pritchard spent the first 22 years of his legal career defending physicians and hospitals in medical malpractice cases. In 1999, Patrick A. Salvi, founder and managing equity partner of what is now Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard, asked Pritchard to help him open a Chicago office …