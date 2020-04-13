Now that possession of a small amount of cannabis is “legal,” cannabis is no longer contraband, right? Mostly wrong. And the fact that cannabis is contraband in most cases means that, like alcohol – which is legal to possess under many circumstances – its odor may be a factor in establishing probable cause or a reasonable suspicion of criminal activity during a traffic stop.

In People v. Hill, 2020 IL 124595, the Illinois Supreme Court granted Hill’s petition for leave to appeal to determine whether the state had established probable cause before searching his vehicle revealed crack-based cocaine under his driver’s seat. Hill argued that because of the Compassionate Use of Medical Cannabis Pilot Program Act (“the Act”)(410 ILCS 130/1 et seq.) and because of the decriminalization of small amounts of cannabis, the mere possession of small amounts of cannabis could no longer support a finding of probable cause.

In Hill, the police officer initiated a traffic stop of Hill’s vehicle because the officer believed that a passenger of the vehicle was wanted on a warrant. As the officer approached the vehicle, he “immediately smelled the strong odor of raw cannabis.” The officer also observed a “bud” of cannabis in the backseat of Hill’s vehicle and noted that Hill drove several blocks before pulling over (which the officer testified was indicative of individuals concealing contraband before a stop).

A unanimous supreme court held that while it agreed that the act “somewhat altered” the status of cannabis as contraband, the officer nevertheless had probable cause to search Hill’s vehicle. The court did not opine, however, as to whether the odor alone would have been sufficient, given that other factors – i.e. the “bud” and delay in pulling over – existed as part of the totality of circumstances.

In so holding, the supreme court explained that “contraband” was equated with illegality, not – as Hill suggested in his argument – unlawful acts subject to criminal penalties. As such, whether a criminal penalty existed was “irrelevant” to a determination as to whether an item was contraband. The key was whether the item was potentially “illegal” to possess.

The supreme court summed up its analysis this way:

“[Hill]’s argument is fatally flawed. While the decriminalization of cannabis diminished the penalty for possession of no more than 10 grams of cannabis to a civil law violation punishable by a fine, possession of cannabis remains illegal. [Citation omitted.] Accordingly, the decriminalization of possessing a small amount of cannabis did not alter the status of cannabis as contraband.”

In closing, the supreme court noted that medical users were capable of legally possessing cannabis and, therefore, it was not contraband for medical users, the act required such possession to be in a “sealed, tamper-evident medical cannabis container.” Thus, as the court put it before comparing it to alcohol, “even if the officer presumed [Hill] was in legal possession of cannabis pursuant to the [a]ct, the facts [th]ere established that evidence of a crime was in the vehicle.”

Possession of a small amount of cannabis may not be punishable by criminal penalty, but it clearly is contraband if possessed for non-medical purposes under the act. And that means that, as I began this column, its odor may be a factor in establishing probable cause or a reasonable suspicion of criminal activity during a traffic stop.