It is high time practitioners start advocating the simplification of the seizure analysis under the Fourth Amendment. In particular, when any citizen, whether identified, identifiable or anonymously, reports potentially suspicious or criminal activity, the police should be empowered to investigate.For example, see Navarette v. California, 572 U.S. 393 (2014) (even assuming that motorist’s 911 emergency call, reporting that a pickup truck had run her off the road, was anonymous, her tip was sufficiently reliable to …