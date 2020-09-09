The affirmative defense of “diminished capacity” — which allows a legally sane defendant to present evidence of mental illness to negate the specific intent element of a particular crime — is not a recognized defense in Illinois. The state of mind of a defendant at the time a crime is committed, of course, is a question for the trier of fact. Accordingly, experts — however qualified — who are not present when a defendant commits a crime are not fit to opine about a defendant’s specific mental state. Doing so invades the …