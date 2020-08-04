As we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, criminal courts throughout the state will be confronted with many important safety issues. Among those issues, the question of whether requiring a mask or other face covering for participants at critical stages of proceedings is constitutional.We all understand that the courtroom itself plays a critical, albeit intangible, role in the proceedings. A courtroom “is more than a location with seats for a judge, jury, witnesses, defendant, prosecutor, defense counsel and public observers …