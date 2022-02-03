One of the most hotly debated legal questions over the last half decade has been whether a criminal defendant has a constitutional right to withhold a passcode for a cellphone in contravention of a warrant. The 4th District Appellate Court provided some guidance on that question at the end of last year.In People v. Sneed, 2021 IL App (4th) 210180, the state had charged the defendant with two counts of forgery. The police thereafter obtained a search warrant for the defendant’s cellphone. However, police were unable to …