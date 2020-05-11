April 2020 was an important month for those of us trying to navigate Fourth Amendment jurisprudence.

The United States Supreme Court handed down its decision in Kansas v. Glover, 583 U.S. (2020), and the Illinois Supreme Court issued its opinion in People v. Lindsey, 2020 IL 124289. Both cases reaffirmed that in the context of both a seizure and a search, respectively, the touchstone of the Fourth Amendment remains the reasonableness of the state action.

In Glover, a Kansas deputy sheriff ran a license plate check on a vehicle, which revealed that the vehicle was registered to Glover and that Glover’s driver’s license had been revoked. Assuming Glover was driving, the deputy initiated a stop. Glover was indeed driving and was ultimately charged with driving as a habitual violator.

Glover later challenged the vehicle stop, asserting that the deputy lacked a reasonable articulable suspicion of criminal activity. Following a series of appeals, the Kansas Supreme Court held that the deputy violated the Fourth Amendment by stopping Glover without reasonable articulable suspicion of criminal activity.

The U.S. Supreme Court reversed and remanded, holding that so long as the deputy lacked information negating the inference that the owner was driving the vehicle, an investigative stop after running the plate was completely reasonable. The deputy’s common sense inference that the owner of the vehicle was likely driving the vehicle was more than enough to initiate the stop.

In so holding, the court reiterated the proper approach a reviewing court must utilize when analyzing the Fourth Amendment:

“This [c]ourt’s precedents have repeatedly affirmed that ‘the ultimate touchstone of the Fourth Amendment is “reasonableness”’ Heien [v. North Carolina], 574 U.S. [54] at 60 [(2014)] (quoting Riley v. California, 573 U.S. 373, 381 (2014)). Under totality of the circumstances of this case, [the deputy] drew an entirely reasonable inference that Glover was driving while his license was revoked.”

Ten days after the Glover opinion was published, the Illinois Supreme Court released its decision in Lindsey.

Acting on a tip from a confidential informant, the Rock Island police dispatched a K-9 unit to a motel to initiate a “free-air sniff” outside of a motel room that police suspected contained contraband.

The dog ultimately alerted to the odor of narcotics and a warrant was issued based in part on that alert. A subsequent search revealed heroin, which Lindsey admitted was his.

Following a series of challenges, the Illinois Supreme Court ultimately granted the state’s petition for leave to appeal to determine whether a warrantless dog sniff outside the door of a motel room where the defendant was staying violated the Fourth Amendment. The court concluded that it was not.

First, no trespass to curtilage occurred because, simply put, the motel room (unlike an apartment or free-standing residence) was not Lindsey’s home. Moreover, Lindsey’s right to privacy was not implicated because the odor of narcotics was detected outside the room, rather that inside. Lindsey, the court held, had no reasonable expectation of privacy outside of his hotel room.

The Illinois Supreme Court concluded as follows: “When the defendant’s expectation was but a sliver of hope that the odor of narcotics would not be sensed by a drug-detection dog in the alcove outside his hotel room, that expectation is not reasonable and not subject to fourth amendment protection.”

Whether addressing a seizure or analyzing a search under the Fourth Amendment, the starting line – that is, the “touchstone” – for review is reasonableness. Viewed through that prism, the analysis becomes much easier.