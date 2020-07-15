An out-of-court statement used to prove the truth of the matter asserted is, as well all know, hearsay. Hearsay is, of course, generally inadmissible.For decades, courts and legal scholars throughout the country have debated whether “implied assertions of fact” were hearsay. No Illinois case, however, had every squarely addressed the question. Last month, the 4th District of the Illinois Appellate Court held, as a matter of first impression, that implied assertions of fact were not hearsay. People v. Neal, 2020 IL App (4th …