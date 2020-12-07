On Illinois interstates, motorists must drive their vehicle “as nearly as practicable entirely within a single lane….” (625 ILCS 5/11-709(a)). At least one reviewing court has concluded that, given this language, it is not a crime to merely touch a lane marker while driving down the interstate. People v. Mueller, 2018 IL App (2d) 170863. But can swerving within a single lane touching a lane marker, though not a crime, give rise to a reasonable, articulable suspicion that a motorist is impaired? Yes, it can.In People v. …