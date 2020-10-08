For the better part of the last decade, practitioners and judges alike have struggled with what procedure to follow when a jury in a criminal trial wants to review a video or audio recording.Does the court simply send it back to the jury room? Should the jury come to the courtroom to view or listen to the evidence? And what if the courthouse deliberation room cannot accommodate the hardware? The Illinois Supreme Court went a long way toward answering these questions last month in People v. Hollahan, 2020 IL 125091.Below …