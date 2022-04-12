The 4th District of the Illinois Appellate Court recently issued an opinion in which it tackled three important issues arising out of the denial of a defendant’s motion to file a successive post-conviction petition.The defendant, Danny Kuehner, was convicted of attempted first-degree murder and home invasion when he was 17 years old. People v. Kuehner, 2022 IL App (4th) 200325. The defendant had participated in the home invasion of 98-year-old blind and deaf woman who lived alone, which resulted in that woman being …