In another example of the concept of paralanguage and the importance of deferring to fact-finding at the trial level, the Illinois Appellate Court, 4th District, this summer issued an opinion in which it emphasized the necessity for the same deference when reviewing findings in collateral proceedings under the Post-Conviction Hearing Act.In 1991, a jury convicted the defendant, David Carter, of — among other things — the first-degree murder of the Pontiac Correctional Center superintendent. The trial court …