Sources that have not been subject to proper scrutiny — that is, presented in the circuit court — should not be presented on review; and those sources certainly should not be presented at any point to undermine legislative determinations about how best to police bad actors.This is particularly true where those “sources” involve theories espoused by social “scientists,” whose work can, at best, be complex and, at worst, be completely philosophical; and, in any event easily misunderstood or manipulated. It seems the Supreme …