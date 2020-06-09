Illinois Pattern Instruction Criminal No. 3.11 is designed to be given when, according to the committee note, “the jury has been permitted to hear separate earlier inconsistent statements that were offered for different purposes.” When one earlier inconsistent statement is offered for the limited purpose of attacking believability and another is offered as substantive evidence under Section 115-10.1, IPI Criminal No. 3.11 attempts to guide the jury in evaluating the two statements.

The appellate court recently held, however, that IPI Criminal No. 3.11 is an “incorrect statement of the law.” People v. Donlow, 2020 IL App (4th) 170374.

In Donlow, the trial court admitted evidence of prior inconsistent statements made by Jordan Donlow’s co-defendant as substantive evidence. The trial court had instructed the jury pursuant to IPI Criminal No. 3.11, but omitted the “narrates, describes, or explains an event or conduction the witness had personal knowledge of” language under subpart [2] of the IPI.

Donlow complained that the omission of that subpart of the IPI deprived him of a fair trial.

The appellate court concluded that the trial court did not err by failing to include subsection [2] of the IPI but that the court did err by giving the instruction at all, where the only inconsistent statements admitted came in as substantive evidence. In so concluding, and ultimately affirming Donlow’s conviction, the appellate court held that IPI Criminal No. 3.11 was an “incorrect statement of the law.”

“The fundamental problem with IPI Criminal No. 3.11 is that it mistakenly equates the criteria for the admissibility of substantive evidence of a prior inconsistent statement under section 115-10.1 of the code (725 ILCS 5/115-10.1 (West 2016)) with a factual question for the jury to resolve. Specifically, the bracketed material under IPI Criminal No. 3.11, including [2], which is at issue in this case, describes criteria the trial court must apply to determine whether the prior inconsistent statement at issue is substantively admissible,” the Donlow court said.

In Donlow, the trial court had to determine whether the co-defendant’s statement “narrate[d], describe[d], or explain[ed] an event or condition the witness had personal knowledge of.” If the court had determined the co-defendant lacked personal knowledge of the event or condition in question, the statement would not have been admissible. If, however, the court determined that the co-defendant did have personal knowledge of the event or condition and also found that the other statutory criteria were met, the court should have admitted the statement, rendering the statutory criteria no longer at issue.

Accordingly, once the trial court determined that the co-defendant’s statement was admissible, “the only question [left] for the jury was what weight to give the statement.” As the appellate court put it, “Whether the prior inconsistent statement that the trial court deemed admissible ‘narrates, describes, or explains an event or condition the witness had personal knowledge of’ is never an issue for the jury to resolve.”

More to the point in Donlow, no statement was admitted for the limited purpose of attacking believability. Therefore, IPI Criminal No. 3.11 should not have been given at all. “All evidence admitted is admitted substantively, and the jury may consider all evidence before it in reaching its verdict unless the trial court informs the jury that some particular kind of evidence has been received for a limited purpose,” the court noted.

As such, when a prior inconsistent statement has been admitted substantively, the jury should not be instructed regarding the inconsistent statement, as the appellate court opined, “any more than they need to be instructed about any other evidence the trial court has admitted.”