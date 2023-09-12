The stay imposed by the Illinois Supreme Court on the pretrial release provisions of Illinois’ SAFE-T Act will be lifted Sept. 18. See Rowe, et al. v. Raoul, et al., 2023 IL 129248, ¶52The high court has directed circuit courts throughout Illinois to “conduct hearings consistent with Public Acts 101-652 and 102-1104” on that date, adding that the “Illinois Supreme Court Rules implementing those pretrial release provisions shall become effective. See 5 ILCS 70/1.11 (West 2022).” Rowe, 2023 IL 129248, ¶52.The changes to …