In Illinois, “facility dogs” are permitted at “any proceeding” for the ease and comfort of a victim of crime who is “a child or a moderately, severely, or profoundly intellectually disabled person or a person affected by a developmental disability.” 725 ILCS 5/106B-10 (West 2018). A “facility dog” is defined by statute as any dog that is a “graduate of an assistance dog organization that is a member of Assistance Dogs International.” 725 ILCS 5/106B-10 (West 2018). The use of facility dogs is designed to allow certain …