A 2015 deed conveyed a Chicago residence in the 6200 block of North Lawndale Avenue to Moshe David Aryeh and Shoshanna Aryeh “as tenants by the entireties, and not joint tenants or tenants in common.” So when David died in 2018, a few months after Performance Food Group scored a $244,006 judgment against him, Shoshanna claimed sole ownership of the real estate based on Section 1c of the Illinois Joint Tenancy Act. But there was a problem. Section 1c says that tenancy by the entireties only applies to a married couple’s homestead, and the Aryehs continued to live in a house (in the 6100 block of North Monticello Avenue) they already owned by the entireties under a 2010 deed. Spotting the flaw, PFG argued the Aryehs wound up owning the Lawndale property as tenants in common, and that David’s half interest became an asset of his estate. Ruling on a question of first impression, a Cook County judge decided that, despite the failure to comply with Section 1c, the 2015 deed created a joint tenancy. With her right of survivorship, Shoshanna owned 100% of the Lawndale residence.