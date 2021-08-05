“Social Science” — particularly when it has not been subjected to proper scrutiny — cannot invalidate legislative prerogative. In People v. O’Neal, 2021 IL App (4th) 200014, the appellate court flat-out rejected the defendant’s claim that Illinois’ felony murder statute was unconstitutional when used to prosecute juveniles. Ryan O’Neal had claimed that the felony murder statute, as applied to him as a juvenile, violated due process because it did not take into account his age. Under the rational basis test, O’Neal — who …