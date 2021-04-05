As practitioners, we occasionally have to dig well into an opinion to extract the “real reason” the reviewing court decided to published its disposition.Case in point: the 4th District Appellate Court recently published an opinion involving an appeal from an identity-theft conviction, which arose from a traffic stop (speeding 115 mph) and in which the defendant argued that his trial attorney was ineffective for failing to move to suppress evidence obtained from a search (1) justified by the odor of cannabis and (2) that …