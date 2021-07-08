Claims that defense counsel in a criminal case has been “ineffective” at trial permeate reviewing courts in Illinois.Often these claims are utilized as an end-around forfeiture and waiver, or used to advance novel theories that were no pursued at trial.More than 35 years removed from the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Strickland v. Washington, 466 U.S. 668 (1984), citations to this landmark case have been reduced to simply restating the standard: counsel is ineffective if counsel’s performance fell below an objective …