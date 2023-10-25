Chicago personal injury attorneys David C. Wise and Francis P. Morrissey have ended their court battle over Wise Morrissey LLC and will go their separate ways.Wise Law Offices LLC will remain at 161 N. Clark St., where it has been located since its founding by Wise in 2002, the firm said.Morrissey now has his own practice, Morrissey Legal Group LLC.“I wish Frank the best with his future endeavors,” Wise said in a written statement. “I look forward to working with our outstanding legal team at Wise Law …