A local daycare center will have to vacate two of its Chicago locations over claims that it accrued over $200,000 in unpaid use and occupancy fees beginning at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, a state appellate panel ruled.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that Kids’ Work judicially admitted to receiving five-day notices seeking full payment of the rent, as required before eviction, and therefore was not entitled to a favorable judgment.Justice Michael B. Hyman delivered the judgment of the court …