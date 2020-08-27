Sending a dead mouse to opposing counsel was not a good litigation tactic for a man representing himself in a civil rights case against the sheriff’s office.In a written opinion this week, U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan E. Cox dismissed with prejudice a lawsuit filed by a pretrial detainee who alleges he slipped and fell on a wet staircase in the Cook County Jail. Darius Magee contends the purported accident is evidence of jail officials’ deliberate indifference to his health and safety in violation of his constitutional …