Darby Dickerson, dean at UIC John Marshall Law School, will be leaving to lead a California law school.Dickerson has been dean at UIC Law since 2016 and helped oversee John Marshall’s merger with the University of Illinois at Chicago in 2019. She will begin her five-year term as dean and president of Southwestern Law School, a private law school in Los Angeles, on July 1.“I look forward to joining the Southwestern Law community this summer,” Dickerson said in a statement released by Southwestern. “We live in challenging …