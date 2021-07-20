An inmate who alleges he was wrongly disciplined lost his chance to pursue that claim when he threatened to kill the judge initially assigned to his case, a federal appeals court held Monday.In a nonprecedential order, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to revive the civil rights lawsuit Steven Hughes filed against officials at the Dixon Correctional Center.U.S. District Judge Iain D. Johnston did not overstep his bounds when he dismissed Hughes’ suit with prejudice following Hughes’ threat on the life of U.S …