A woman does not have a claim for consumer fraud against a supermarket chain that charges a fee to customers who choose to get cash back when they make a purchase with their Visa debit card, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman of the Northern District of Illinois dismissed a proposed class-action lawsuit that Andrea Brockland filed against Mariano’s under the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act. Brockland maintains the merchant agreement between …