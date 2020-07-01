Where plaintiff failed to present extrinsic evidence that allegedly misleading claim in dunning letter would confuse substantial fraction of recipients, summary judgment for debt collector was appropriate.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Philip P. Simon, Northern District of Indiana. Enhanced Recovery Company LLC is a third-party debt collector that attempted to collect on a delinquent debt of Erin Johnson’s arising from a broken contract for a cell phone with Sprint wireless. In early …