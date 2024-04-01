SPRINGFIELD — A federal judge in Puerto Rico last week told a politically connected former state contractor that if he wants to sue for defamation against the people who’ve accused him of defrauding the state of Illinois, he’ll have to do so in an Illinois courtroom.U.S. District Judge for the District of Puerto Rico Silvia Carreño-Coll issued that order Monday, formally transferring a defamation case from Puerto Rico to the Northern District of Illinois following the recommendation of a magistrate judge …