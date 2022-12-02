A federal judge threw out a lawsuit accusing the radio station known as “The Mix” of defaming a former producer by maintaining it found no evidence to support her allegations that her boss sexually harassed her.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Franklin U. Valderrama of the Northern District of Illinois held plaintiff Cynthia DeNicolo failed to adequately state a claim that statements made by executives at station WTMX 101.9-FM were defamatory per se. DeNicolo worked as an assistant producer on the “Eric in the …