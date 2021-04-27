Where site published negative reviews of competitor’s products, defamation claim did not succeed because competitor could not show that the site knew the statements to be false or made them with a reckless disregard of the truth.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge William M. Conley, Western District of Wisconsin.Next Technologies, a maker of office equipment, touts its standing desks as the best in the industry and it refers potential customers to reviews that rate its products highly. Beyond …