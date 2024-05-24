A Lake County jury returned a $27.5 million verdict in favor of an investment adviser who alleged an agent of Wells Fargo Advisors falsely accused him of fraud in a bid to poach his clients.The jury found Steven Hefter defamed plaintiff Robert Kalman and invaded his privacy by placing him in a false light. It also found Wells Fargo is liable to Kalman for Hefter’s action.The jury ordered Wells Fargo to pay $25 million in punitive damages to Kalman. It also ordered Hefter to pay $200,000 in actual damages and $2.5 …