In a flashback to Property Law 101, Ferol Hillebrenner invoked the Rule in Shelley’s Case, from Wolf v. Shelley, 76 Eng. Rep. 206 (1581), in her fight for 380 acres of farmland in Illinois. Henry Hillebrenner bequeathed the property to her late husband, Thomas Hillebrenner, in 1948, when Thomas was 13, “to have and hold for the lifetime of the said Thomas, and on the death of said Thomas, to the heirs of his body that are living at the time of the death of said Thomas.” Thomas died in 2017, and his will left all his …