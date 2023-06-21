The named plaintiffs in class actions usually have the initial burden of paying to notify class members about their right to opt. But in a case that “presents a narrow but important question about the administration of class actions,” a federal judge in Chicago ordered a defendant to pay $602,838 for third-party service providers before a final damages determination.Affirming, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals concluded that there was no abuse of discretion because of the case’s unusual circumstances. Bakov v …