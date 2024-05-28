A family lost their bid to reverse a Cook County jury’s defense verdict in favor of a doctor who they alleged caused permanent injury to their son during delivery.Jarron Steels and his parents, Ariana Williams and Brandon Steels, alleged that the circuit court improperly permitted the testimony of defense expert Dr. Steven Clark and gave improper instructions to the jury.Due to the court’s errors, they argued, the finding of the jury was against the manifest weight of the evidence.The family filed a medical malpractice …