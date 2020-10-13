A defense expert who strayed beyond his allowed area of testimony was harmless error, a state appeals panel ruled last week upholding a Will County defense verdict.The 3rd District Appellate Court also held plaintiff David Fellows was not entitled to a new trial after a courtroom bailiff found jurors had toy cars in their possession and intended to use them to recreate the crash during deliberations.In the underlying incident, Gary A. Barajas, Fellows and Rodolfo Meneses were driving in the same direction on Interstate 55 …