Due to funeral services for a DeKalb County sheriff’s deputy, the DeKalb County courthouse will be closed until 3 p.m. Thursday.“The courthouse will not have the requisite security from the Sheriff’s office until 3 p.m.,” according to an announcement from the DeKalb County Circuit Clerk on the county’s website.Deputy Christina Musil, 35, was killed when a truck rear-ended her parked squad car on March 28.She was a five-year veteran of the department who served in the Corrections and Patrol divisions and was a military …