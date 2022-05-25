A DeKalb County jury awarded $2.4 million to the mother of a man who was killed in a drunk driving crash after the driver was allegedly over-served after hours at a Plano bar.On June 28, 2015, Savario Simmons was driving with a blood alcohol content of .209 on his way home from Q Bar in Plano. The legal limit is .08. Chastin Pawson, then 25, was in the passenger seat when Simmons lost control and hit a tree, killing both men.Pawson’s mother, Laura, who is also the administrator of his estate, filed a lawsuit against Q …