After a nearly three-week trial that pulled back the curtain on the inner workings of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan’s world, the fate of one of Madigan’s most loyal aides is now in the hands of a federal jury.Tim Mapes, who spent more than 25 years as Madigan’s chief of staff, is accused of lying to a grand jury that was investigating Madigan and his inner circle. He was charged with one count each of perjury and obstruction of justice.Prosecutors have repeatedly claimed Mapes&rsquo …