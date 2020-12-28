Workers who collect and deliver groceries ordered online by customers must take their wage claims to arbitration, a federal judge held.In a written opinion last week, U.S. District Judge John J. Tharp Jr. dismissed a proposed class-action lawsuit brought by workers — personal shoppers, drivers and delivery persons — who allege Instacart is violating state and federal wage laws.Tharp held the three plaintiffs must comply with a provision in their independent contractor agreements that requires them to arbitrate …