SPRINGFIELD — Two newly elected justices of the Illinois Supreme Court have declined to recuse themselves from a case challenging the state’s recently passed ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.The court as a whole also issued an unsigned order declining to disqualify them.Attorneys for the plaintiffs in the case, which include state Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, filed a motion March 30 asking Justices Mary Kay O’Brien and Elizabeth Rochford, both Democrats, to recuse themselves from the …