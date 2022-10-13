The Democratic Party of Illinois can’t intervene as a party in a federal lawsuit in which three Republicans are challenging an Illinois ballot deadline statute, a judge held.Three plaintiffs sued the Illinois State Board of Elections in May of this year claiming that the statute, which allows ballots to be received and counted up to 14 days after Election Day, violates both the U.S. Constitution and federal statutory law.The plaintiffs include Rep. Michael J. Bost, a Republican representing Illinois’ 12th District in the U …