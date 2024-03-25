The Democratic primary race for Cook County state’s attorney remained too close to call after weekend ballot counting after Clayton Harris III cut Eileen O’Neill Burke’s lead to slightly more than 2,000 votes out of 516,875 ballots counted — a margin of 0.39 percentage points.Harris has closed the gap significantly over the past several days of updates. More ballots are expected to be tabulated in the Cook County suburbs early this week. Additional ballots postmarked by Election Day may still arrive …