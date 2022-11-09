Democrats captured both Illinois Supreme Court seats up for election Tuesday, delivering a 5-2 supermajority of both Democrats and women on the high court.Longtime Lake County Judge Elizabeth “Liz” Rochford won the 2nd District race, and appellate Justice Mary Kay O’Brien declared her win in the 3rd District Wednesday, unseating incumbent Republican Michael J. Burke. With 100% of precincts reporting according to the Chicago Tribune, Rochford claimed 301,000 votes, or 54.4%, to Republican Mark Curran’s 252,000, or 45.6% in …