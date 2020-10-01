An associate high school principal who was demoted to a teaching position presented enough evidence to pursue her claim that she was the target of discrimination because she is white, a federal judge held.In a written opinion last week, U.S. District Judge Robert W. Gettleman conceded Traci Toth does not allege anyone at Rich Township High School District 227 made discriminatory remarks directly to her.But other allegations are sufficient to allow Toth to pursue her lawsuit, Gettleman wrote.For example, he wrote, a …