Where defendant parole officers investigating detainee’s claims of mistaken identity, but investigation took multiple days, evidence at most supported a finding of negligence, which was insufficient to prove a claim of denial of due process under Sec. 1983.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Magistrate Judge Nancy Joseph, Eastern District of Wisconsin.In 2015, Hector M. Rodriguez was arrested in Wisconsin for domestic violence. Rodriguez lied to the police and gave the police his brother’s name and …