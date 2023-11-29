Jennifer L. Rosato Perea, one of the first Latina law school deans in the United States, will step down as head of DePaul University College of Law to take a leadership position with the American Bar Association, both organizations announced Wednesday.Rosato Perea’s next role will be as ABA’s managing director of accreditation and legal education, effective June 1. Her last day at DePaul will be May 18, which is the end of the law school’s academic year.Joining the university’s law school as dean in 2015, Rosato Perea is …