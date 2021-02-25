DePaul University did not violate its agreement with students when it transitioned to remote instruction, a federal judge held.In a written opinion this week, U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly threw out a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing DePaul of breach of contract.The three students who filed the suit maintain they entered into a contract with DePaul for the 2019-20 school year.The terms of the contract were contained in the academic catalog, student handbooks and other material published by the university …