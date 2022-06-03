The call came Thursday, only a day after the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard verdict, to a free legal clinic for domestic violence victims in Athens, Georgia. The woman wanted to pursue her abuse claims, but she was worried.“The fear was that she’d be seen to be a liar like Amber Heard,” clinic director Christine Scartz said of the woman — the first caller to directly mention the verdict. “People do not want to give the most intimate details of their personal life and then be called a liar.”Scartz is among advocates and legal …