A Wisconsin sheriff’s officer placed on paid leave and ordered to undergo a fitness-for-duty evaluation following a shouting match with a colleague does not have a case under the Americans with Disabilities Act, a federal appeals court held Monday.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found now-retired Sgt. Todd Kurtzhals failed to show how his history of post-traumatic stress disorder — not the implied threat of violence he purportedly made during the exchange — led to the actions by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office.A …