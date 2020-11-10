A sheriff’s deputy who was temporarily relieved of her authority to carry a firearm because of comments she made on Facebook does not have a case for a violation of her First Amendment rights, a federal judge held.In a written opinion last week, U.S. District Judge Robert W. Gettleman granted a motion for summary judgment filed by Cook County Sheriff Thomas J. Dart and other defendants named in Ariel Lindsay’s lawsuit. Gettleman acknowledged Lindsay was speaking as a private citizen on a matter of public concern when she …