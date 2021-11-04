KENOSHA, Wis. — The first man shot by Kyle Rittenhouse on the streets of Kenosha during a night of turbulent protests lunged toward Rittenhouse’s rifle in an attempt to take it away just before Rittenhouse fired, a video cameraman testified Thursday.Richie McGinniss, a video director for the conservative website The Daily Caller, took the stand at Rittenhouse’s murder trial and described watching as Joseph Rosenbaum chased down Rittenhouse in one of the most crucial and disputed moments of the night. It is one of the few …